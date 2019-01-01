Things, services and benefits provided by most of the top car brands

Privacy Policy ×

Please note we may provide content or links from or to other web sites through our web site. This privacy policy does not apply to these other web sites and we recommend that you review the privacy policy at each web site to determine how that site protects your privacy.

The Information We Collect

We do collect web site usage information from visitors to our site. This information is used for statistical purposes and helps us to evaluate how visitors use and navigate our web site including the number, frequency and length of visits to each page. We are then able to improve and further develop the web site.

For security reasons we use software programs to monitor network traffic and identify any unauthorized attempts to change or upload information, or damage the system.

We collect personal information when you request services from us. Generally we will tell you why we are collecting information when we collect it and how we plan to use it or these things will be obvious when we collect the information. When we collect personal information such as your name, email address, telephone number it will usually be for the purpose of providing goods or services that you have requested and if the law requires us to, we will seek your consent to collect it. We may share your information with other companies within Australia for the purpose of providing goods or services that you have requested.

We also keep records of communications such as requests. We do this to make sure your requests and any issues you bring to our attention are attended to promptly and correctly.

Our Use of ‘Cookies’

‘Cookies’ are pieces of information that our web server transfers to your computer’s web browser for administrative reasons. Cookies do not personally identify people, rather they identify a computer, server and type of web browser. A cookie cannot retrieve any other data from your hard drive, pass on computer viruses, or capture your e-mail address or any other personally identifiable information. The information within the cookie is encrypted.

You can adjust your computer browser settings so that you are informed when a cookie is being placed on your browser. You can also set your browser to decline or accept all cookies.

The only cookies used on this website are for tracking purposes with Google.

Access to Personal Information

You have a right to access most personal information we hold about you and if we deny access in some circumstances we will tell you why. You may be required to put your request in writing for security reasons. We reserve the right to charge a fee for searching for, and providing access to, your information.

Your Information on the Public Record

There are numerous public records, such as birth certificates, judgments and orders, naturalisation records, ownership registrations patents and trademarks to name but a few. The Trade Marks Act, Patents Act, Designs Act and Plant Breeder's Rights allow public access to certain documents.

How to Contact Us

If you have any questions in relation to privacy, please contact us using our online form at [email protected]

Changes to Privacy Policy and More Information

We may need to change our privacy policy to take into account new laws, technology or changes to the way we provide our services. We will post any changes on the website or notify users by other means so that our clients are always aware of the information we collect and how we use it.